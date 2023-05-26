Nghệ An must strive to be a richer, stronger economic hub in north-central region: Party leader

VIETNAM, May 26 -

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Thursday presided over a Politburo meeting to discuss the report summarising the implementation of Resolution No.26-NQ/TW, dated July 30th, 2013, regarding the direction and tasks for developing Nghệ An Province until 2020.

Representatives of the Party Central Economic Committee presented the report, and officials and leaders from the Nghệ An Provincial Party Committee stated their opinions.

After almost 10 years of implementing the Resolution, the Politburo has discussed and agreed that the central province is gradually becoming a centre for finance, commerce, tourism, education and training, science and technology, high-tech industry, healthcare, culture, and sports in the north-central region.

Nghệ An's economy has developed quite comprehensively at a relatively fast rate and improved growth quality. The economic scale has been expanded, and Nghệ An has ranked 10th among all Việt Nam's localities in 2022, 2.5 times higher than in 2013. The average GRDP per capita has increased rapidly, reaching VNĐ51.4 million (US$2,189), more than twice that of 2013. The economic structure has shifted towards a higher proportion of the industrial sector.

Economic and social infrastructure, especially transportation and urban infrastructure, has been invested in and upgraded. Education and training have developed comprehensively, and healthcare has developed quite evenly in all areas.

The poverty rate has decreased rapidly, especially in the areas of ethnic minorities and mountainous regions. Social welfare is guaranteed, and environmental protection, resource management, and national defence and security are strengthened. Certain diplomatic results have been achieved, especially with neighbouring provinces in Laos.

However, after nearly 10 years, Nghệ An still faces many difficulties, and its economic development has not yet matched its potential and advantages. The efficiency of the marine economy is not high. Economic and social infrastructure has not met development requirements. The effectiveness of links between Nghệ An and neighbouring provinces remains limited.

Challengers in the spiritual and material lives of ethnic minority-dominated areas of Nghệ An are still hard to overcome. Security and order in some places or fields are still complex and State management of religion has sometimes been untimely and ineffective.

Party building and the construction of the political system still have limitations, and administrative reform has not yet met the requirements.

Party leader Trọng has noted that the Politburo has agreed to issue a new resolution on the development of the province until 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The objective is to make Nghệ An a relatively developed province of the country, with a fast and sustainable economy that reflects the cultural identity of Nghệ An Province, Trọng said.

It should also become a centre of the region for trade, logistics, healthcare, education and training, science and technology, high-tech industry, and agriculture.

Nghệ An will be one of the driving forces for development in the north-central region, with a comprehensive and modern infrastructure system, the Party leader commented, with the material and spiritual lives of the people here continually improved and raised to a high level.

The values of forest, sea, island, culture, history, and traditions, especially the culture of Nghệ An, will be preserved and promoted.

General Secretary Trọng emphasised that the new resolution will need to focus on fundamental viewpoints and more specific and practical measures that are easy to understand, remember, implement and inspect, which are expected to bring about concrete changes.

The local authorities must be more determined and take the lead, but the responsibility of the central-level agencies is also important, and the local authorities should not rely solely on the central government, the Party chief told Nghệ An leaders.

"What we desire is for Nghệ An to be richer and stronger, and for the neighbouring provinces to have better momentum as well. The issuance of a new resolution is not the end goal, it is just the very important first step. Therefore, there must be specific, active and effective organisational and directive measures, and all levels and sectors must be involved," Trọng stressed, asking all levels of leadership in Nghệ An, and the Party committees of the Government and National Assembly to help bring the resolution to life. — VNS