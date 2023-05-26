CBP officers seize fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry intercepted approximately 41.53 pounds of methamphetamine, 13.8. pounds of fentanyl, 12 pounds of cocaine and 7.23 pounds of heroin.

“CBP officers remain vigilant because the drug smuggling threat is continuous,” said CBP Acting Director Field Operations, Ray Provencio. “These enforcement actions prevent sizeable quantities of dangerous drugs from making it to their intended destinations.”

Mixed drug load seized at the Marcelino Serna port of entry.

On May 17, CBP officers assigned to the Marcelino Serna port of entry encountered a 25-year-old male U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a canine and a non-intrusive exam. Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of multiple drug-filled bundles containing 12.12 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.29 pounds of heroin and 11.90 pounds of fentanyl.

A few hours later at the Paso Del Norte border crossing, CBP officers encountered a 26-year-old female Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. During primary inspection anomalies were identified within the vehicle. The inspection was followed with screening by a canine and a non-intrusive exam which resulted in the discovery of multiple drug-filled bundles containing of 29.54 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.94 pounds of heroin and 1.94 pounds of fentanyl.

On May 23, CBP officers assigned to the Bridge of the Americas border crossing, encountered a 30-year-old male Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. Following a secondary inspection which included screening by a canine and a non-intrusive exam, CBP officers located several bundles containing 12 pounds of cocaine concealed within the vehicle.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.