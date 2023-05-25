Working breakfast was hosted in honor of the heads of state and government in Moscow

A working breakfast has been hosted on behalf President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in honor of heads of state and government of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council observer and member countries as well as invited countries.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the event.
