AZERBAIJAN, May 26 - From Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

On behalf of the people of Belarus, and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you and the entire Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the national holiday – the...

25 May 2023, 15:20