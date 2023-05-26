Manchin Announces $5.4 Million for Brownfields Clean Up Across West Virginia

May 25, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $5,466,135 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfields Program for ten initiatives across West Virginia. The funding is made possible in large part through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will support assessing and remediating contaminated sites back into productive use.

“Addressing and restoring brownfield sites across West Virginia is vital to strengthening our communities and boosting economic development,” Senator Manchin said. “Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver critical investments for West Virginia, and I am pleased the EPA is investing in these ten important programs. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to protect the health and wellbeing of West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below:

$1,000,000 – West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

$968,438 – Marshall University

$500,000 – Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle

$500,000 – City of Fairmont

$500,000 – Harrison County Economic Development Corporation

$500,000 – City of Morgantown

$500,000 – New River Gorge Regional Development Authority

$500,000 – Region 2 Planning and Development Council (Logan and Mingo Counties)

$497,697 – Pocahontas County Commission

To learn more about the EPA Brownfields Program, click here.