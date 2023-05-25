VCNO Visits Hampton Roads; Discusses Quality of Service, Maintenance Availabilities, and Infrastructure

Franchetti’s visit to Hampton Roads focused on discussions surrounding Sailors’ Quality of Service (QoS), a holistic term that describes the combination of a Sailor’s experience at work and a Sailor and their family’s experiences outside the workplace. Franchetti addressed Sailor QoS with a wide-range of voices, from senior Navy leaders to junior Sailors and industry partners, across the spectrum of service at sea or in a shipyard environment.

“Navy leadership is laser focused on improving Quality of Service for Sailors,” said Franchetti. “We are working daily to ensure support and resources are available to Sailors in the shipyards, at sea, and at home. I’m asking our leaders at all levels to invest in their Sailors’ health, well-being, and overall success by taking concerns seriously and advocating for change.”

Conversations with Sailors addressed issues impacting them during maintenance availabilities, such as parking, transportation, housing, and training spaces and the actions already being taken in collaboration with Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding (HII-NNS), the City of Newport News, and Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) to improve QoS.

“In the face of a challenging and dynamic security environment, our people remain our true secret weapon. By leveraging a Get Real Get Better mindset, we can remove barriers and create a standard to heighten the experience of all Sailors,” said Franchetti. “I am incredibly proud of the service members I met this week who continue to play a vital role in keeping the world’s greatest maritime force ready to fight and win at sea.”

Franchetti’s visit included discussions with HII-NNS executives, the crews of USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and USS Toledo (SSN-769), and NNSY leaders. Franchetti also met with Rear Adm. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, and Sailors at the Aviation Maintenance Operations Center. Meier detailed how the Naval Aviation Enterprise allocates resources to improve aircraft readiness. Franchetti’s visit to Norfolk wrapped up with discussions at U.S. Fleet Forces Command to discuss QoS initiatives, maintenance availabilities, and infrastructure.

More information about the U.S. Navy’s efforts to improve QoS can be found here: Setting a New Course for Navy Quality of Service