Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR) announcing an agreement to lend $15 million to ANEW MEDICAL (OTC Pink: LEAS)
Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR) announcing an agreement to lend $15 million to ANEW MEDICAL ("Strategic Asset Leasing Ord Shs") (OTC Pink: LEAS)OHAMA, NE, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR) today announced an agreement to lend $15 million to ANEW MEDICAL, INC. ("Strategic Asset Leasing Ord Shs") (OTC Pink: LEAS), a company that is focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for age-related cognitive and neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. This investment is a significant milestone for ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (OTC Pink: LEAS), and it will enable the company to continue its research and development efforts towards finding effective treatments for these debilitating diseases.
"We are pleased to have Gaensel Energy Group as an investor," said ANEW MEDICAL MANAGING PARTNER. "This investment will allow us to accelerate the development of our lead product candidate, and bring this potentially life-changing therapy to patients as quickly as possible."
According to the World Health Organization, neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease affect millions of people worldwide and are expected to become even more prevalent as the global population ages. Similarly, cancer remains a major health concern worldwide, with millions of new cases diagnosed each year. The need for effective treatments and therapies for these conditions is therefore paramount, and ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (OTC Pink: LEAS) is at the forefront of this critical research.
The $15 million investment by Gaensel Energy Group will enable ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (OTC Pink: LEAS) to further its research efforts towards developing disease-modifying therapies for these conditions. The investment will likely cover the costs of research, clinical trials, and regulatory approval processes, which are all critical components of the drug development process.
ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (OTC Pink: LEAS) today announced an agreement to invest $4 million in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCQB: PHOT), a company that is focused on developing medicinal mushroom-based therapies for cancer treatment. This investment is another significant milestone for GrowLife, and it will enable the company to continue its research and development efforts towards finding effective treatments for cancer.
The use of medicinal mushrooms for cancer treatment has gained popularity in recent years, and there is growing evidence to suggest that certain types of mushrooms may have anti-tumor properties. This investment by ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (OTC Pink: LEAS) will likely cover the costs of research, clinical trials, and regulatory approval processes for the development of these mushroom-based therapies.
In conclusion, the investments by Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR) and ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (OTC Pink: LEAS) in disease-modifying therapies for age-related cognitive and neurodegenerative disorders, as well as cancer treatment, are significant milestones in the ongoing battle against these debilitating conditions. The funding provided by these investments will enable GrowLife, Inc. (OTCQB: PHOT) to continue their research and development efforts, and move closer towards finding effective treatments and therapies for these critical health concerns.
About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR)
Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR), Inc. was founded in 1994 as a holding company. Our management team is comprised to combine the cumulative and collective knowledge of accounting, legal and organization with structural skillsets to effectively evaluate and make prompt business decisions and the resource network to facilitate high level transactions.
Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR) is a holding company that invests in businesses in the healthcare, technology, and renewable energy industries. The Company's mission is to create value for shareholders by identifying and investing in companies with high growth potential
About ANEW MEDICAL, INC. ("Strategic Asset Leasing Ord Shs") (OTC Pink: LEAS)
Strategic Asset Leasing is becoming: Anew Medical, Inc.
ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (OTC Pink: LEAS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class disease-modifying therapies for age-related cognitive decline, neurodegenerative disorders, and cancer.
ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (OTC Pink: LEAS) licensed exclusive rights to develop and commercialize two key product platform technologies – biosimilar biologics (antibodies made in host cells) against cancer, and human gene and protein therapy utilizing an important gene referred to as α-Klotho.
About GrowLife, Inc. (the “Company,”) (OTCQB: PHOT)
Founded in 2018 and located in Portland, Oregon, Bridgetown is one of America’s only fully vertically integrated gourmet and functional mushroom producers operating at scale. We are active in the areas of growing, harvesting, sterilization, and retail fulﬁllment of functional mushrooms, gourmet mushrooms, as well as supplier of mycology supplies.
