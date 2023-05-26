Updated Photo* Suspect Sought in a Malicious Burning of Property Offense: 800 Block of 6th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District and the DC Fire and EMS Fire Investigations Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Malicious Burning of Property offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the 800 block of 6th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:57 pm, the suspect intentionally lit DC Government property on fire at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.