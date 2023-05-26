Updated with Video Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of U Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in the 1500 block of U Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:12 pm, the suspect, in a vehicle, approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and shot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video and the photo below:

https://youtu.be/DkfAT019sTI

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.