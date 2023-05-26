3HOUSE.io Launches Upgraded Platform with New Trending Topics Feed and Portfolio Tracking Tools

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3HOUSE.io, the comprehensive platform for Web3 investors, has launched a series of upgrades to its platform, including a new feed of trending topics in the digital asset investment space and a suite of portfolio tracking tools.

"We're excited to introduce these new upgrades to the 3HOUSE.io platform, which are designed to provide investors with even more insights and tools to help them navigate the fast-paced world of Web3 investing," said Dylan O Hanrahan, Head of Branding at 3HOUSE.io. "Our new trending topics feed and portfolio tracking tools enable investors to access high-quality alpha on the hottest digital assets and stay on top of their investments with ease."

The new trending topics feed, located at the top of the 3HOUSE.io platform, features a range of recent trending topics in the digital asset investment space. Users can click on these trending topics and access dozens of deep-dive research articles written by 3HOUSE.io's team of researchers. This provides investors with insights into the latest trends and opportunities in the digital asset investment space, enabling them to make informed decisions based on real-time data.

In addition to the trending topics feed, 3HOUSE.io has also introduced a suite of portfolio tracking tools that make it easy for investors to stay on top of their investments and make informed decisions. These tools include real-time analytics, performance tracking, and customized reporting, allowing investors to monitor their investments and optimize their portfolios for success.

"We believe that these upgrades will be a game-changer for Web3 investors, empowering them with the tools and insights they need to stay ahead of the curve and maximize their returns," said O Hanrahan. "At 3HOUSE.io, we're committed to democratizing access to Web3 investment opportunities and insights, and these upgrades are just the latest example of that commitment."

3HOUSE.io plans to continually expand its suite of portfolio tracking tools over the coming weeks and months to provide users with the latest trends and developments in the digital asset investment space. As the digital asset investment space continues to evolve, 3HOUSE.io is committed to growing and evolving with its users.

To learn more about 3HOUSE.io and its suite of tools and resources for Web3 investors, visit the company's website at 3HOUSE.io.

