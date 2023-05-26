Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Estimated to Reach $2.8 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 13.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report " Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market ” Market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2022 to USD 2.8 billion by 2027 , at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets.. The PBAT market is mainly driven by the increase in consumer awareness and growing demand in end-use industries like packaging, consumer goods, agriculture and bio-medical, among other industries. Moreover, it is also driven by rapidly developing market in the Asia Pacific region.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=184395122

Browse in-depth TOC on " Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market”.

228 - Market Data Tables

41 - Figures

250 - Pages

List of Key Players in Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market:

BASF SE (Germany) Novamont S.P.A (Italy) Willeap (South Korea) Kingfa (China) Hangzhou Peijin Chemical Co. Ltd (China) Zhejiang Biodegradable Advanced Material Co. Ltd (China) Anhui Jumei Biotechnology (China) Go Yen Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd (Taiwan) Jinhui Zhaolong Advanced Technology Co. Ltd (China) Mitsui Plastics, Inc (US), and Chang Chun Group (China).

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market:

Driver: Shift in consumer preference towards bio-based plastics Restraint: Higher price of PBAT than that of its alternatives Opportunity: High potential in emerging economies Challenge: Easy availability of competitive products

Key Findings of the Study:

In terms of value, the packaging segment is projected to account for the largest share of the PBAT market, by end-use industry, during the forecast period. Films, Sheets & Bin Liners is projected to account for the fastest growth of the PBAT market, by application, during the forecast period. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=184395122

BASF SE is a leading manufacturer and distributor of chemicals, plastics, and performance materials. The company is committed to sustainability and strongly focuses on developing and producing sustainable products, including biopolymers. It operates under six business segments: chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition & care, and agricultural solutions. The company offers PBAT-based biodegradable products through the performance material business segment. It caters to a wide range of industrial applications, including automotive manufacturing, packaging, sports & leisure, medical technology, construction, solar thermal energy, and photovoltaics. The company holds one of the top three market positions in around 80% of the business areas in which it is active. The company operates in more than 80 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. It has 13 operating divisions with 84 strategic business units. BASF SE operates globally through its subsidiaries, with more than 338 production sites worldwide.

Kingfa is a leading manufacturer and supplier of many biodegradable and advanced materials. The company is primarily engaged in the research & development, production, sales & servicing of chemical products, and innovative materials. The company offers a wide range of PBAT-based biodegradable products under the Kingfa medical business segment. The company caters to a wide range of industrial applications, including packaging, mulching film, disposable tableware, transportation, and others. Kingfa has a global presence in 130 countries across the world, including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company also owns 48 subsidiaries.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=184395122

Based on end-use industries, the PBAT market has been segmented into packaging, consumer goods, agriculture, bio-medical and other end-use industries. Agriculture is the fastest growing end-use industry of PBAT market in terms of value. The biodegradable plastic tape degrades in the soil after the seeds germinate. PBAT-based mulch films are then used to reduce evaporation, conserve moisture, increase soil temperature, and control weeds. They fasten the growth of crops and vegetables, resulting in a higher yield. They can be plowed into the fields after use. This reduces labor and disposal costs.

Browse Adjacent Markets Green Bio Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com