Flash News: OKX Lists PulseChain's Native Token (PLS) for Spot Trading

OKX Lists PulseChain's Native Token (PLS) for Spot Trading

OKX is proud to announce the listing of PulseChain's PLS token on its spot market. PLS deposits were enabled on May 23 and starting at 06:00 (UTC) on May 24, users can trade PLS against USDT via the PLS/USDT spot pair. Withdrawals for the PLS token will be enabled at 09:00 (UTC) on May 26. For further details, click here.

This listing follows the recent arrival of two meme tokens on OKX: Il Capo (CAPO) and Turbo (TURBO). Earlier this week on May 22 at 10:00 (UTC), OKX listed the CAPO/USDT and TURBO/USDT spot pairs, giving users the ability to trade CAPO and TURBO against USDT. Withdrawals were also enabled for five meme tokens - CAPO, TURBO, Mong Coin (MONG), SpongeBob (SPONGE) and Bob (BOB) - on May 23 at 10:00 (UTC).

PulseChain is a public blockchain that offers fast and cost-effective transactions. It was created as a hard fork of Ethereum, preserving the complete history of Ethereum's blockchain, including transactions, user accounts and smart contracts. The native token of PulseChain is PLS.

