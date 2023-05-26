News Release Fire Investigation (New Haven)

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 23B5001980

TROOPER: Det. Sgt James Wright, Det. Sgt. Clark Lombardi, Det Sgt Christopher Blais

STATION: New Haven Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: May 24, 2023

LOCATION: 368 Hunt Rd, New Haven

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Diann McIntyre

AGE:76

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

ACCUSED: Gary McIntyre

AGE:77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 24th, 2023 6:19pm the New Haven Fire Department received a report of a structure fire located at 368 Hunt Rd in New Haven, VT. The New Haven Fire Department responded to the location and observed a fire burning inside the home. Fire suppression efforts were conducted.

As part of New Haven Fire Chief Allen Mayer assessment of the fire, he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

FEIU members responded to New Haven and conducted a scene examination. The cause of the fire was determined to be the result of direct human involvement and the circumstances surrounding the fire were considered suspicious.

Evidence was collected and interviews were conducted. The investigation revealed Gary McIntyre had intentionally set the fire. McIntyre was arrested in Burlington, VT and was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 21st, 2023 at 1230pm to answer to the charge of First Degree Arson.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. James Wright at the New Haven Barracks, (802) 388-4919.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: 8/21/23 1230

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: No

