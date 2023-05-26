Road Closed Island Pond Rd near River Lane Newark VT

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Island Pond Rd near River Lane will be closed due to a traffic accident. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

