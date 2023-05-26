Fish Yesness Pond during the annual Kids' Fishing Day Saturday, June 3

Local community businesses bring a day of fishing and fun to Casper kids

Casper - The Community Recreation Foundation and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be hosting Kid’s Fishing Day, Saturday, June 3 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Yesness Pond, located at 4100 SW Wyoming Boulevard.



Yesness Pond will be stocked with more than 1,500 catchable-sized trout. There will be prizes for the first 50 youth anglers who catch a fish, but there are goodie bags for all. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m.



Kid’s Fishing Day will have multiple educational tours from Wyoming Game and Fish Department.



"In addition to fishing in Yesness Pond, youth can learn about osprey, wildlife diseases, aquatic invasive species, and so much more," says Janet Milek, public information specialist for Game and Fish.



Kid’s Fishing Day is sponsored by the Community Recreation Foundation and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in conjunction with several charitable businesses in Casper to make this year’s Kid’s Fishing Day extra special. The North Platte Walleyes have donated over 300 rods and reels for kids.



For more information about Kid’s Fishing Day, please call (307) 235-8484.



- WGFD -