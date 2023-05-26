RELEASE: DCCA Disciplinary Actions Through April 2023

OAH Posted on May 25, 2023 in News Releases

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and the state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of April 2023 taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise of claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

MEDICAL BOARD

Respondent: Kedar Kulkarni

Case Number: MED 2023-4-L

Sanction: $750 fine

Effective Date: 4-13-23

RICO alleges that Respondent’s license was disciplined by the State of Wisconsin, in potential violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(11). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Robert L. G. Stears

Case Number: MED 2022-275-L

Sanction: $750 fine

Effective Date: 4-13-23

RICO alleges that Respondent’s license was disciplined by the States of Wisconsin and Texas, in potential violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(11). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF MASSAGE THERAPY

Respondent: Nanthicha Chalongklang

Case Number: MAS 2016-74-L

Sanction: $250 fine

Effective Date: 4-19-23

RICO alleges that Respondent failed to display the licenses of Respondent and Respondent’s employees, in potential violation of HRS §§ 452-15 and 452-24(a)(4), and HAR § 16-84-15(c). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

CONTRACTORS LICENSE BOARD

Respondents: Emergency Drain Cleaning & Plumbing Svcs LLC, dba Emergency Plumbing and Solar and Calvin R. Gulia, Jr.

Case Number: CLB 2021-94-L

Sanction: $1,500 fine

Effective Date: 4-21-23

RICO alleges that Respondents issued a proposal to install a solar water heater and sent their employee to the client’s home to sign the contract, the contract was not signed by Respondent, no commencement date and number of days to completion were stated in the contract, the client was never provided a copy of the contract, and that Respondents sent an unlicensed electrician to complete the solar water heater installation, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(16) and 436B-19(17) and HAR §§ 16-77-80(a)(3) and 16-77-80(a)(9). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: Custom Contractors, Inc. and Robin Kameda

Case Number: CLB 2022-299-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 4-21-23

RICO alleges that Respondents entered into written sales agreement for the purchase and installation of windows, that Respondent did not sign the agreement, the agreement contained Respondent’s trade name “CCI, the Window Company,” a trade name not filed with the Board, and that the agreement did not contain required written disclosures, in potential violation of HRS § 444-25.5(b) and HAR §§ 16-77-71(a)(2) and 16-77-80(a)(9). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: DJ’s Construction Inc. and David Crabbe Parker

Case Number: CLB 2022-187-L

Sanction: $2,500 fine

Effective Date: 4-21-23

RICO received a complaint alleging Respondents entered into a contract to renovate a residence, were paid $50,400.00, and did not provide their client with any written or verbal bond and lien disclosures, in potential violation of HRS §§ 444-25.5(b), 444-25.5(b) and 444-9.2(b) and HAR §§ 16-77-80(a)(3), 16-77-80(a)(7) and 16-77-71(a)(2). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondents: Ryan M. Okamura and Hawaii Executive Realty LLC

Case Number: REC 2018-44-L + 8 cases

Sanction: $76,000 in fines, restitution payments of $4,320, $5,472, $10,500, $10,216, $8,745, $3,000 and $8,050

Effective Date: 4-21-23

The Commission adopted the Hearings Officer’s recommended decision and found and concluded that Respondents violated HRS §§ 467-14(13), 467-14(7), 467-14(8), 467-14(16), and 467-14(20). (Commission’s Final Order after contested case hearing.)

BOARD OF PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS, ARCHITECTS, SURVEYORS, AND LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS

Respondent: John P. Kenney

Case Number: ENG 2023-3-L

Sanction: $750 fine

Effective Date: 4-24-23

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the State of Louisiana, in possible violation of HRS § 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Brian M. Armenta

Case Number: ENG 2023-2-L

Sanction: $750 fine

Effective Date: 4-24-23

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the State of Louisiana, in possible violation of HRS § 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

