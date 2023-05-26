FEMA and other Federal Agencies Continue to Support Typhoon Mawar Response

WASHINGTON -- FEMA, federal partners and territorial officials are working to determine any additional resources needed to respond to the impacts of Typhoon Mawar as it moves past Guam and the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands.

Typhoon Mawar caused significant impacts to essential services throughout portions of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam, including water, energy and transportation.

FEMA continues coordination with the impacted areas and is leveraging prepositioned teams, commodities and equipment to immediately respond and help stabilize community lifelines. Federal search and rescue teams supported by the Coast Guard and the Department of Defense are activated and ready to support as needed.

While typhoon warnings for some areas have been cancelled, residents should expect continued heavy rainfall, associated mudslides and local flooding. Residents should avoid flood waters and follow the instructions of their local emergency management authority.