Disaster Recovery Centers Closing, Federal Support Continues

MADISON, Miss. –With the application period ending today, the Disaster Recovery Centers operated by FEMA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will close permanently at 5 p.m. today, May 25, 2023.

However, the following locations will transition into Document Assistance Drop Off Centers, where survivors can get help with their applications and submit documents that support their applications.

  • Humphreys County: Humphreys County Library, 105 Hayden St., Belzoni, MS 39038
  • Sharkey County: Sharkey Issaquena Nursing Home, 431 West Race St., Rolling Fork, MS 39159.

These service centers will be open:

  • Friday, May 26
  • Tuesday, May 30 – Friday, June 2
  • Monday, June 5 – Friday, June 9
  • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Specialists will assist survivors who already have applied. Survivors can ask questions, update their applications, and get advice on appealing a FEMA determination.

Specialists from the Small Business Administration (SBA) also will be at these centers to answer questions and help with applications for low-interest disaster loans. Disaster loans help homeowners and renters, businesses of all sizes, and nonprofit organizations to fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and to cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property.

For the latest information on recovery from Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and www.fema.gov/disaster/4697. On Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4).

