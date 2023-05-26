FEMA Seeks Public Input on Proposed Changes to the National Flood Insurance Program in Oregon

BOTHELL, Wash. – FEMA reopened the comment period for an additional 32 days of public input on proposed changes to the implementation of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) in Oregon. These changes may have significant impacts on Oregon communities, individuals, and businesses that intend on developing in the floodplain. FEMA encourages participation during the comment period.

Following findings that the NFIP in Oregon may harm salmon, steelhead, Southern Resident Killer Whale, and other endangered and threatened fish species, FEMA was required to make changes to how the NFIP is implemented in the state. In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, FEMA is currently developing an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to identify potential social and economic impacts of the proposed changes.

As part of the process, FEMA seeks public input relevant to proposed actions and reasonable alternatives to address in the EIS. The initial Notice of Intent (NOI) to prepare an EIS was published on March 6, 2023 and opened a 60 day public scoping process that ended May 5, 2023. To accommodate additional public input, the comment period will reopen May 25, 2023, for an additional 32 days, closing June 26, 2023.

FEMA will host virtual and in-person public meetings during the comment period. The two scheduled virtual public meetings are June 1 and 7, 4 – 6 p.m. Additional information on these and future in-person meetings is available on the project website.

FEMA administers the NFIP, a nationwide program that reduces future flood damage by requiring minimum floodplain management standards and provides protection for property owners against potential flood losses through insurance. Information about the EIS and how to submit comments can be found on the project website.

###

Follow FEMA Region 10 on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest updates and visit FEMA.gov for more information.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.