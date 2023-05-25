Governor Newsom Statement on US Supreme Court Decision to Roll Back Protections for Waterways and Wetlands

Published: May 25, 2023

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement on the United States Supreme Court decision to roll back protections for waterways and wetlands under the federal Clean Water Act:

“As much of the United States is experiencing weather extremes from historic droughts to flooding to wildfires — all caused by climate change — the Supreme Court is hellbent on stripping the federal Environmental Protection Agency of its ability to literally protect the environment. Last year it was protections for clean air, and this year it’s clean water. With today’s decision, the court is going to cause more people to suffer from the ills of polluted water across the country. California has adopted some of the strongest laws in this country to protect our waters and the environment, and we will continue enforcing our own laws vigorously.”

