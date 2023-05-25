Submit Release
AB287 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-05-25

WISCONSIN, May 25 - An Act Relating to: talent attraction and retention initiatives focusing on active duty military personnel transitioning out of the U.S. armed forces and veterans and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Veterans and Military Affairs

