WISCONSIN, May 25 - An Act to repeal 765.03 (2), 765.09 (1) (b) and 765.21 (2); to renumber 765.03 (1) and 765.09 (1) (a); to consolidate, renumber and amend 765.21 (intro.) and (1); and to amend 765.03 (title) and 767.35 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: waiting period for marriage after divorce judgment.
Status: A - Family Law
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab291
You just read:
AB291 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Family Law - 2023-05-25
