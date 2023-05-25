Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,826 in the last 365 days.

AB295 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities - 2023-05-25

WISCONSIN, May 25 - An Act to amend 16.705 (1b) (f), 106.13 (2r), 106.13 (3m) (d), 106.273 (3) (a) 1m. (intro.), 106.273 (3) (a) 2m. and 106.273 (3) (am); and to create 106.13 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: the youth apprenticeship program and career and technical education grants.

Status: A - Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab295

You just read:

AB295 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities - 2023-05-25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more