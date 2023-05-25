WISCONSIN, May 25 - An Act to amend 40.51 (8), 40.51 (8m), 66.0137 (4), 120.13 (2) (g) and 185.983 (1) (intro.); and to create 632.851 of the statutes; Relating to: requiring direct reimbursement of emergency medical services under health insurance policies and plans.
Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab296
You just read:
AB296 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-05-25
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.