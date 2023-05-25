Submit Release
AB300 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-05-25

WISCONSIN, May 25 - An Act to create 19.36 (14), 66.0512 and 940.20 (4m) of the statutes; Relating to: an election official's personal information, battery against election officials, whistleblower protection for municipal clerks, county clerks, and election officials who witness and report election fraud or irregularities, and providing a penalty.

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

