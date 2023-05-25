AJR52 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2023-05-25
News Provided By
May 26, 2023, 00:45 GMT
WISCONSIN, May 25 - Relating to: honoring 2023 as the 100th anniversary of the Green Bay & De Pere Antiquarian Society.
You just read:
AJR52 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2023-05-25
News Provided By
May 26, 2023, 00:45 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
AB287 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-05-25
AB288 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Jobs, Economy and Small Business Development - 2023-05-25
AB289 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Jobs, Economy and Small Business Development - 2023-05-25View All Stories From This Source