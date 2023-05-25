Submit Release
SAMUEL A. LANDY, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF UMH PROPERTIES, INC. AND LAURIE LANDY, FOUNDING DIRECTOR AND DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL STRIDES, RECEIVE AN HONORARY DOCTORATE DEGREE FROM CURRY COLLEGE

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, NJ, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) (TASE: UMH) is pleased to announce that on May 21, 2023, Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, received an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Business Administration from Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts.

In addition, on May 21, 2023, Laurie Landy, Founding Director and Development Director of Special Strides, received an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Humane Letters from Curry College.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities with approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate. 

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-9997

