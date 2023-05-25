Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,760 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bird Response to Supreme Court WOTUS Decision Protecting Iowa Farmers and Landowners

DES MOINES— Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement today after SCOTUS issued a decision in Sackett v. EPA to protect American landowners.

“I’m glad that the Supreme Court ruled to protect American farmers and landowners and to narrow the EPA’s overreaching definition of Waters of the United States. Today’s victory will help us challenge the EPA’s new, even broader attempt to overregulate America’s waters. President Biden’s new definition allows the federal government to regulate as much as 97% of Iowa land and forces Iowans to pay large fees for permission to use their own property. I hope the EPA learned its lesson in Sackett v. EPA because we’re going to keep the fight going in our WOTUS lawsuit against the Biden rule to protect Iowa’s farmers, landowners, homebuilders, and producers.”

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Press Secretary

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Bird Response to Supreme Court WOTUS Decision Protecting Iowa Farmers and Landowners

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more