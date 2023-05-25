Submit Release
South Platte High School Employee Sentenced 25-30 Years in Abuse of Minor Student

Today, Judge Patrick M. Heng sentenced Joel Foster in Deuel County District Court for 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. Foster who is 39 years old used his position as an employee of South Platte High School to abuse a minor student. He confessed and plead guilty to having sexual encounters with an underaged female student.

 

Foster was sentenced to 20-35 years in prison. The Deuel County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office assisted in this investigation, arrest, and prosecution.

 

