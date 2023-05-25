Submit Release
Curve Reconstruction Project to Impact Traffic on Nemo Road and Norris Peak Road Near Rapid City

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Contact: Bryan Parks, Transportation Project Manager, 605-394-1640

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. – An ongoing curve reconstruction project taking place at two separate locations, on Nemo Road and at the intersection of Norris Peak Road and Bogus Jim Road, will begin impacting traffic. On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, crews will begin to remove the existing roadway and complete the remaining work on the project.

Work will first be completed on Nemo Road near Pine Drive and progress to the other work location on Norris Peak Road at the Bogus Jim Road intersection. To date, work on the new alignment for the reconstructed curve has not impacted traffic.

Flaggers will be used to guide motorists through the work area. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected.

The prime contractor on the $960,000 project is Western Construction, Inc., of Rapid City. The project is scheduled to be complete by Friday, July 28, 2023.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

