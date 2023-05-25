Deer Lodge man found guilty at retrial for sexual assault of a minor">Deer Lodge man found guilty at retrial for sexual assault of a minor HELENA – A Deer Lodge man was found guilty today for sexually assaulting a minor in Powell County District Court,…

HELENA – A Deer Lodge man was found guilty today for sexually assaulting a minor in Powell County District Court, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced.

The jury unanimously convicted Charles Michael Byrne, 51, of three counts of sexual intercourse without consent following a four-day jury trial. Byrne was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl three separate times between 2010 and 2016. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Byrne was previously sentenced to three consecutive 100-year sentences in 2019 after a jury found him guilty of the same crime. However, the Montana Supreme Court overturned that conviction necessitating a retrial.

Assistant Attorneys General Meghann Paddock and Patrick Moody prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Powell County Sheriff’s Office.