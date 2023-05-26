KüngTech Announces a New Partnership with Follow The Leader Distribution ("FTLD")

The partnership will help KüngTech expand global sales and distribute innovative cannabis automation equipment solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KüngTech, a leading innovator in the cannabis and hemp industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Follow The Leader Distribution (FTLD), a leading supplier of packaging and ancillary technologies in the global cannabis industry. This alliance aims to bring KüngTech's advanced product offerings to markets around the world, including their flagship products: the Gravity Packing Centrifuge (GPC) for pre-roll production and the VXR Grinder for high-volume processing of cannabis and hemp biomass.

FTLD has a proven track record of successfully introducing innovative products to international markets. Their expertise and extensive distribution network will play a critical role in bringing KüngTech's cutting-edge technologies to the forefront of the global cannabis industry. With this partnership, KüngTech aims to establish itself as the foundation for every production lab facility in the global cannabis and hemp markets.

Andrew Goei, CEO of KüngTech, shared his enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating, "Our alliance with FTLD marks a significant step forward in our mission to become the premier provider of innovative solutions for the cannabis and hemp industries. We are confident that their expertise in global sales and distribution will help us reach new heights and solidify our position as a key player in the worldwide market."

KüngTech's Gravity Packing Centrifuge (GPC) is designed to streamline and optimize the pre-roll production process. By utilizing centrifugal force to pack pre-rolls, the GPC ensures consistent weight and density, improving product quality and reducing waste. The VXR Grinder, the world's largest grinder for producing cannabis and hemp biomass, offers unparalleled efficiency and consistency in grinding, making it the go-to solution for large-scale production.

Through this strategic partnership, KüngTech and FTLD will work together to bring these advanced products to cannabis and hemp businesses worldwide, improving efficiency, quality, and sustainability across the entire industry.

For more information about KüngTech's products and services, visit www.kungtech.com.

To connect with a sales rep at FTLD, kindly send an email to sales@ftldistribution.ca or visit

www.ftldistribution.ca.

About KüngTech

KüngTech is a California-based technology company specializing in the development of innovative solutions for the cannabis and hemp industries. With a commitment to driving efficiency and sustainability, KüngTech provides cutting-edge products and services that help businesses streamline their processes and improve their bottom line.