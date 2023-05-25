Pfizer Vietnam, VNVC sign MoU to protect public health

VIETNAM, May 25 -

HCM CITY — Pfizer (Vietnam) Limited Company and Việt Nam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC) on Wednesday (May 24) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to partner on protecting public health by increasing the rate of proactive prevention of dangerous infections in the period of 2023-25.

The cooperation aims to improve the capacity of health care professionals through scientific conferences that update knowledge so they can proactively consult and prevent diseases for patients of all ages, especially those at high risk for vaccine-preventable diseases.

It will raise public awareness of disease and healthcare prevention through education and communication, reduce diseases through many measures, including vaccines.

The two sides will collaborate in upgrading the capability of staff in the development, implementation and management of real-world data on vaccination (“Real-World Evidence”) in Việt Nam, thus providing the big picture on the vaccination patterns of Vietnamese people for safe vaccinations.

Vũ Thị Thu Hà, supply chain director of VNVC, said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed people's perception of the preventative role of vaccines.

Anil Argilla, Pfizer EM Asia Cluster President, said Pfizer is applying cutting-edge scientific achievements and global resources to deliver effective solutions that maintain and dramatically improve the quality of life for everyone.

In Việt Nam, Pfizer is committed to supporting the health system, including the VNVC vaccination centre.

“The MoU on strategic cooperation will be a breakthrough milestone, aiming to improve healthcare efficiency and bring about long lives for Vietnamese people,” he said.

Darrell Oh, general director of Pfizer Vietnam, said the company has been accompanying Việt Nam for many years to help address challenges of vaccine-preventable infectious diseases.

This cooperation is a clear sign of Pfizer's efforts in effectively linking education and health.

“Programmes raising public awareness about disease and prevention, and improving the capacity of health care professionals through the medical update roadmap contribute to health protection towards a healthy community,” he said.

The expanded vaccination programme for children under one year old in Việt Nam has protected children from 10 current dangerous diseases such as tuberculosis, HBV, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, meningitis due to HIB, measles and rubella.

However, there are still many dangerous diseases that can be actively prevented such as pneumococcal disease, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus disease and meningococcal meningitis.

About 4,000 children under five years old die from pneumonia every year in the country. — VNS