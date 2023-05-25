Replimune to Present at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REPL), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced multiple presentations at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held in Chicago, IL from June 2-6, 2023.



Replimune has one abstract selected for a poster discussion session that will include updated results from the first 75 patients treated with RP1 combined with nivolumab from the anti-PD1 failed melanoma cohort of the IGNYTE clinical trial. In addition, the Company will also present data from the Phase 1 trial of RP2 combined with nivolumab in uveal melanoma, and trial-in-progress posters from the RP2/3 programs.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Data Presentations

Abstract Title: Initial efficacy and safety of RP1 + nivolumab in patients with anti–PD-1–failed melanoma from the ongoing phase 1/2 IGNYTE study

Poster Session Title: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Melanoma/Skin Cancers Poster Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 3, 2023, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT

Saturday, June 3, 2023, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT Poster Location: McCormick Place, Exhibit Hall A, Poster 272

McCormick Place, Exhibit Hall A, Poster 272 Abstract: 9509

The IGNYTE poster will be discussed as part of a poster discussion session focused on melanoma/skin cancers on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:30 pm CDT in S406 at McCormick Place.

Abstract Title: Preliminary safety and efficacy results from an open-label, multicenter, phase 1 study of RP2 as a single agent and in combination with nivolumab in a cohort of patients with uveal melanoma

Session Title: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Melanoma/Skin Cancers Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 3, 2023, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT

Saturday, June 3, 2023, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT Location: McCormick Place, Exhibit Hall A, Poster 290

McCormick Place, Exhibit Hall A, Poster 290 Abstract: 9527

Trial-in-progress presentations

Abstract Title: A phase 2, open-label, multicenter study investigating efficacy and safety of RP3 oncolytic immunotherapy combined with other therapies in patients with locoregionally advanced or recurrent squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck

Session Title: Head and Neck Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer Session Date and Time: Monday, June 5, 2023,1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT

Monday, June 5, 2023,1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT Location: McCormick Place, Exhibit Hall A, Poster 95b

McCormick Place, Exhibit Hall A, Poster 95b Abstract: TPS6106

Abstract Title: An open-label clinical trial of RP2 and RP3 oncolytic immunotherapy in combination with atezolizumab and bevacizumab for the treatment of patients with advanced colorectal carcinoma

Session Title: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal

Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal Session Date and Time: Monday, June 5, 2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Monday, June 5, 2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT Location: McCormick Place, Exhibit Hall A, Poster 326a

McCormick Place, Exhibit Hall A, Poster 326a Abstract: TPS3628

Abstract Title: An open-label, multicenter study investigating RP3 oncolytic immunotherapy in combination with first- or second-line systemic atezolizumab and bevacizumab therapy in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma

Session Title: Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Session Date and Time: Monday, June 5, 2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Monday, June 5, 2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT Location: McCormick Place, Exhibit Hall A, Poster 495b

McCormick Place, Exhibit Hall A, Poster 495b Abstract: TPS4178

About IGNYTE

IGNYTE is Replimune’s multi-cohort Phase 1/2 trial of RP1 plus nivolumab. There are 3 tumor specific cohorts currently enrolling in this clinical trial including a 125-patient cohort in anti-PD1 failed melanoma with registrational intent. This cohort was initiated after completing enrollment in a prior Phase 2 cohort in the same clinical trial of approximately 30 patients with melanoma. The additional cohorts are in non-melanoma skin cancers which includes both naïve and anti-PD1 failed CSCC, and in anti-PD1 failed microsatellite instability high, or MSI-H/dMMR tumors. This trial is being conducted under a collaboration and supply agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb.

About RP1

RP1 is Replimune’s lead product candidate and is based on a proprietary new strain of herpes simplex virus engineered and genetically armed with a fusogenic protein (GALV-GP R-) and GM-CSF to maximize tumor killing potency, the immunogenicity of tumor cell death, and the activation of a systemic anti-tumor immune response.

About RP2 & RP3

RP2 and RP3 are derivatives of RP1 that express additional immune-activating proteins. RP2 expresses an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like molecule and RP3 additionally expresses the immune co-stimulatory pathway activating proteins CD40L and 4-1BBL, but does not express GM-CSF. RP2 and RP3 are intended to provide targeted and potent delivery of these proteins to the sites of immune response initiation in the tumor and draining lymph nodes, with the goal of focusing systemic immune-based efficacy on tumors and limiting off-target toxicity.

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of novel tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapies. Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone with payloads added to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The RPx platform has a unique dual local and systemic mechanism of action (MOA) consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens and altering of the tumor microenvironment (TME) to ignite a strong and durable systemic response. This MOA is expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, and, with an attractive safety profile the RPx platform has the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our expectations about the design and advancement of our clinical trials, the timing and sufficiency of our clinical trial outcomes to support potential approval of any of our product candidates, our goals to develop and commercialize our product candidates, patient enrollments in our existing and planned clinical trials and the timing thereof, and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to our limited operating history, our ability to generate positive clinical trial results for our product candidates, the costs and timing of operating our in-house manufacturing facility, the timing and scope of regulatory approvals, changes in laws and regulations to which we are subject, competitive pressures, our ability to identify additional product candidates, political and global macro factors including the impact of the coronavirus as a global pandemic and related public health issues, and other risks as may be detailed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our actual results could differ materially from the results described in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

