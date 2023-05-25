AssetMark to Attend the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced that the Company will be attending the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 6th and 7th in Chicago, IL. The Company will host one-on-one and group meetings. Analysts and portfolio managers that wish to attend this conference or would like to request a meeting should contact William Blair.



Additionally, AssetMark will be presenting at the conference at 12:00 pm CT on June 6th. AssetMark invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to the presentation live via webcast at ir.assetmark.com.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark offers a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has approximately 1,000 employees. Today, the AssetMark platform serves 9,300 financial advisors and roughly 244,000 investor households. As of March 31, 2023, the company had $96.2 billion in platform assets.

