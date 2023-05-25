CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

ADVISORY: Announcement of Nebraska Adjutant General Appointment

LINCOLN, NE – On Friday, May 26 at 9:00 a.m., Governor Jim Pillen will announce his appointment for Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard. That person will replace Major General Daryl Bohac who is retiring. The change of command is slated to happen in July. Bohac has served in this role since July 2013.

This event is open to credentialed media.

What: Announcement of Adjutant General Appointment

When: 9:00 a.m. CT on Friday, May 26

Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, his appointment and Major General Daryl Bohac

The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live. An audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398. When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.