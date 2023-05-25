MDC invites the public to a free native pollinator and wildlife habitat workshop June 16

Body

BOONVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a free native pollinator and wildlife habitat workshop in Boonville June 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The day will start at the MFA Boonville Training Center, and this workshop will cover how to establish native grasses and wildflowers, long term management of established stands, species identification, wildlife benefits, and cost share opportunities. At the end of the workshop, participants will travel to Davisdale Conservation Area for a field visit. Participants are asked to dress for the weather as this field visit will be conducted outdoors.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ds. Questions about this event can be sent to Ashleigh McCullough at Ashleigh.mccullough@mdc.mo.gov. The MFA Boonville Training Center is located at 1761 Industrial Drive in Boonville. Davisdale Conservation Area is seven miles east of Boonville on Highway 40.