Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,681 in the last 365 days.

MDC invites the public to a free native pollinator and wildlife habitat workshop June 16

Body

BOONVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a free native pollinator and wildlife habitat workshop in Boonville June 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The day will start at the MFA Boonville Training Center, and this workshop will cover how to establish native grasses and wildflowers, long term management of established stands, species identification, wildlife benefits, and cost share opportunities. At the end of the workshop, participants will travel to Davisdale Conservation Area for a field visit. Participants are asked to dress for the weather as this field visit will be conducted outdoors.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ds. Questions about this event can be sent to Ashleigh McCullough at Ashleigh.mccullough@mdc.mo.gov. The MFA Boonville Training Center is located at 1761 Industrial Drive in Boonville. Davisdale Conservation Area is seven miles east of Boonville on Highway 40.

You just read:

MDC invites the public to a free native pollinator and wildlife habitat workshop June 16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more