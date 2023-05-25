Georgia adds four listings to Georgia Register of Historic Places 

Atlanta, GA – The State of Georgia added four new listings to the Georgia Register of Historic Places, highlighting the adaptability and practicality of state historic preservation.

The listings were approved at the meeting of the Georgia National Register Review Board on May 5, 2023. This group evaluates state nominations for the National Register prior to their submission to the National Park Service for the National Register of Historic Places listing.

The new Georgia Register listings include:

Capitol View Apartments, Atlanta, Fulton County

Buildings at 523-549 Stewart Avenue, Atlanta, Fulton County

Augusta Warehouse and Compress Company, Augusta, Richmond County

Nomination to the National Register is integral to the Historic Preservation Division’s (HPD) mission: promoting preservation and use of historic places for a better Georgia.

HPD hopes sharing this information will encourage more historic property preservation through public awareness, as well as foster appreciation of its impact on our social and economic lives.

More information on the newest listings is below:

Capitol View Apartments, Atlanta, Fulton County

Capitol View Apartments were developed in 1947 and financed by the Veterans Emergency Housing program under the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). The National Housing Act of 1934 established the FHA, and the Federal Savings and Loan Insurance Corporation, in part, to address national housing shortages. The Veteran’s Emergency Housing program aimed to creating rental housing for veterans returning to the United States after the end of World War II. Capitol View Apartments consist of ten two-story, concrete block buildings clad in stucco with hipped roofs and wide eaves arranged around landscaped courtyards. The apartment complex underwent rehabilitation, which was completed in 2022, and utilized historic preservation tax incentives to create affordable living units.

The nomination is sponsored by Capitol View-Atlanta, LP, and nomination materials were prepared by Ray, Ellis & LaBrie Consulting.

Buildings at 523-549 Stewart Avenue, Atlanta, Fulton County

The buildings at 523-549 Stewart Avenue are a building complex from the 1920s consisting of a four-story mixed-use building, a two-story industrial warehouse and a free-standing former gas station. The buildings represent the evolution of commerce in Atlanta over time, serving as a record of the commercial and industrial importance of the companies that occupied them. The 1920 and 1926 portions of the property are examples of “mill” or “slow-burning construction.” This construction method slowed the spread of fire by employing a combination of steel and heavy timber. Slow-burning construction was a state of the art, fire-safety solution for industrial buildings at the time, being both effective and affordable. The complex utilized historic preservation tax incentives to rehabilitate and convert the formerly vacant buildings into offices and residences. Renovation was completed in 2022.

The nomination is sponsored by Braden Fellman Group, Ltd., and nomination materials were prepared by WLA Studio and Braden Fellman Group, Ltd.

Augusta Warehouse and Compress Company, Augusta, Richmond County

The Augusta Warehouse and Compress Company is located two miles from the city’s downtown. The site recently housed abandoned warehouses, a shop building, an iron water tower, and a railroad spur. Its rehabilitation utilized historic preservation tax incentives to convert the warehouses into apartments. Their interior exposes the original support beams and posts, skylights, and roof decking, while also maintaining an industrial feel on the exterior. The significance of the Augusta Warehouse and Compress Company is its association with the evolution of Augusta’s cotton industry. At its height in the early-20th century, Augusta was second only to Memphis as the largest inland cotton market in the world. The Augusta Warehouse and Compress Company is the city’s only extant cotton warehouse from the early-20th century and remains a physical representation of the city’s once vital export.

The nomination is sponsored by Progressive Consultants, LLC, and nomination materials were prepared by Ray, Ellis & LaBrie Consulting.

Norris Hotel, Statesboro, Bulloch County

The Norris Hotel was a popular venue for hosting celebrations, social functions, and corporate events in downtown Statesboro from the 1930s to the 1950s. The Norris Hotel offered rooms to a mixture of both travelers and long-term residents, making it a unique business model and landmark institution within the commercial core of the city. It is also significant for its contribution to local business development during the 20th century and for its longevity as a family-run downtown business. Norris Hotel was originally constructed as a hospital in 1908 but was converted into a hotel in 1937. In 2022, the building’s owner used historic preservation tax incentives to help fund a rehabilitation project and convert the former hotel into twelve individual apartment units.

The nomination is sponsored by the property owner, Cabretta Statesboro LLC. Nomination materials were prepared by Ward Architecture + Preservation.

The Historic Preservation Division's programs include environmental review, grants, historic resource surveys, tax incentives, the National Register of Historic Places, and community assistance.