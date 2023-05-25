

NEWS RELEASE

May 25, 2023

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox names new members to Utah Board of Higher Education

SALT LAKE CITY (May 25, 2023) – Gov. Spencer Cox has named 10 new members to serve on the Utah Board of Higher Education. These nominations are subject to approval by the Utah Senate.

SB 146, “Higher Education Governance Amendments,” which passed during the 2023 legislative session, changes many of the higher education governance board duties and narrows the board to 10 total members. As a result, Gov. Cox is appointing 10 new members.

“I’m grateful to the current board members who have guided the Utah Board of Higher Education through significant changes in recent years,” Gov. Cox said. “From merging technical colleges and degree granting schools into the same governance structure to keeping tuition low, members of the board have served Utahns well and helped create a path for all future post-secondary students in Utah. I appreciate their dedicated service.”

Gov. Cox is nominating the following to serve as new board members: Javier Chavez Jr., Amanda Covington, Jon Cox, Sharon Eubank, Danny Ipson, Tina Larson, Steve Neeleman, Aaron Skonnard and Cydni Tetro. Holly Talbot has been named to serve as the student member of the board.

