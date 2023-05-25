23andMe Reports FY2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Achieved FY2023 financial guidance

FY2023 full year revenue grew 10% over prior year

Webcast today, May 25, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (23andMe), a leading human genetics and biopharmaceutical company with a mission to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and full year of fiscal year 2023 (FY2023), which ended March 31, 2023. 23andMe is the only company with multiple U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizations for over-the-counter genetic health risk reports. The Company has also created the world’s largest, re-contactable crowdsourced platform of genotypic information paired with billions of phenotypic data points contributed by engaged customers. This unique platform enables the Company to discover new genetic insights, develop impactful risk prediction reports for common health conditions, and accelerate the identification of novel drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across a spectrum of disease areas.

“23andMe had a productive year with numerous consumer and therapeutics business milestones. We grew our customer base to over 14 million genotyped customers, and launched 11 new health reports for our 23andMe+ members, including the first and only direct-to-consumer FDA-authorized report on hereditary prostate cancer. As we continue to add value to our subscription product and integrate Lemonaid’s telehealth and pharmacy services, we believe we can truly help fulfill the promise of personalized care,” said Anne Wojcicki, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of 23andMe. “Our Therapeutics group continues to advance a number of programs, including 23ME-00610, a wholly-owned immunotherapy currently in the Phase 2a portion of a Phase 1/2a study. We also remain well positioned to pursue collaborations with multiple pharma partners on a number of drug discovery and development and disease awareness efforts. By enhancing our efforts to provide a leading genetics-based health service and utilizing our discovery engine for new therapeutics, we have the opportunity to transform how we predict, prevent and treat diseases in the future.”

Full Year FY2023 Financial Results Summary

Delivered full year performance in FY23 that was within or better than guidance. $299 million revenue $312 million net loss $161 million Adjusted EBITDA deficit

Solid balance sheet with cash of $387 million at year end.



Recent Highlights

Consumer

The Company continued to add reports for 23andMe+ members, and launched a collaboration with Novartis for disease awareness.

Launched three new reports for 23andMe+ members in the fourth quarter, and 11 total member-exclusive report launches in FY2023.

The new reports released in the fourth quarter include: Preeclampsia PRS report Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder PRS report Hereditary prostate cancer (HOXB13-related) genetic health risk report

Announced a collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation to increase awareness for Lipoprotein(a) (Lp(a)). High levels of Lp(a) are associated with increased risk of heart attack, stroke and other life threatening conditions. The level of Lp(a) is almost entirely determined by genes and is unrelated to diet, exercise or obesity, creating the need for greater awareness.

Therapeutics

The Company continued to progress its wholly-owned 23ME-00610 program in the clinic.

Presented results from the Phase 1 portion of the first-in-human Phase 1/2a study of 23ME-00610 in a poster at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The results showed 23ME-00610 demonstrated an acceptable safety and tolerability profile, with favorable pharmacokinetics and peripheral CD200R1 saturation in patients with advanced solid malignancies.

from the Phase 1 portion of the first-in-human Phase 1/2a study of 23ME-00610 in a at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The results showed 23ME-00610 demonstrated an acceptable safety and tolerability profile, with favorable pharmacokinetics and peripheral CD200R1 saturation in patients with advanced solid malignancies. Dosed the first patient in the Phase 2a portion of its Phase 1/2a study evaluating the anti-tumor activity of the 23ME-00610 monotherapy in a number of previously disclosed expansion cohorts. Dosing will be at 1400 mg intravenously every 3 weeks based on Phase 1 data. The Phase 2a portion of the study will further characterize the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile of 23ME-00610.

Corporate

The Company added to its experienced leadership team and published its first ESG report.

Announced the appointment of Reza Afkhami as Chief Corporate Development Officer overseeing corporate development efforts across the Company’s therapeutics, research services and consumer groups. Afkhami will lead the Company’s current efforts to pursue a wide range of collaborations, including leveraging the Company’s pipeline of genetically validated discovery and clinical programs, as well as patient recruitment and disease awareness campaigns.

the appointment of Reza Afkhami as Chief Corporate Development Officer overseeing corporate development efforts across the Company’s therapeutics, research services and consumer groups. Afkhami will lead the Company’s current efforts to pursue a wide range of collaborations, including leveraging the Company’s pipeline of genetically validated discovery and clinical programs, as well as patient recruitment and disease awareness campaigns. Published inaugural environmental social and governance (ESG) report that outlines the Company’s strategy and initiatives to ensure ethical management, promote a diverse and equitable culture, and implement sustainable business operations. The full report is available to view here .

“Our 2023 fiscal year was important for 23andMe as we continued to prioritize the roll out of our next-generation genomic health services and advance our therapeutics efforts, while also remaining focused on growing our consumer business,” said Joe Selsavage, Interim Chief Financial and Accounting Officer of 23andMe. “We continue to use a disciplined approach in the advancement of our therapeutics portfolio and to focus our efforts on creating a new customer experience with our prevention-based genetic health services, further enabling our opportunities for growth.”

FY2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Total revenue for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2023, was $92 million and $299 million, respectively, compared to $101 million and $272 million, respectively, for the same periods in the prior year, representing a decrease of 8% and an increase of 10%, respectively. The decrease in fourth quarter revenue was primarily driven by a decrease in Research Services revenue from the GSK collaboration as the prior year included a cumulative revenue adjustment due to a change in estimate of total project resources, resulting in a higher percentage of completion to date, and a decrease in Consumer Services revenue from lower volumes on Personal Genome Service (PGS) kit sales as we focused on driving improved margins through higher average selling prices. Full year revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase in Consumer Services revenue attributable to a full year of telehealth services revenue from the Lemonaid Health Acquisition, whereas the prior year included only 5 months, and an increase in subscription services revenue, partially offset by a decrease in PGS kit revenue. Research Services revenue increased primarily due to an increase in GSK collaboration revenue related to GSK exercising their option to extend the exclusive target discovery period of our collaboration for a fifth year and an increase in revenue under research contracts with third parties.

Revenue from Consumer Services, which includes PGS, telehealth and subscription services, represented approximately 88% and 83% of total revenue, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2023. Research Services revenue is primarily derived from the collaboration with GSK and accounted for approximately 12% and 17% of total revenue, respectively, for those same periods.

Operating expenses for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2023, were $109 million and $459 million, respectively, compared to $117 million and $387 million, respectively, for the same periods in the prior year. The decrease in operating expenses in the three-month period was primarily due to a one time net litigation settlement payment in fiscal year 2022 and timing differences in marketing campaigns and fewer promotional windows between the comparative periods. The increase in operating expenses in the twelve-month period was primarily attributable to increased personnel-related expenses driven by increased salaries and related taxes as a result of inflation and headcount growth, and a non-cash impairment charge of an intangible asset. These increases in operating expenses were primarily related to the previously acquired telehealth business.

Net loss for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2023, was $64 million and $312 million, respectively, compared to a net loss of $70 million and $217 million, respectively, for the same periods in the prior year. The improvement in the three-month period was primarily attributable to lower operating expenses (as noted above) and an increase in interest income from interest yields earned on cash held in money market funds. The increase in the twelve-month period was primarily attributable to the increase in operating expenses discussed above, as well as a benefit from change in fair value of warrant liabilities of $33 million and an income tax benefit of $3 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2022.

Total Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2023, was a deficit of $39 million and $161 million, respectively, compared to a deficit of $30 million and $151 million, respectively, for the same periods in the prior year. The increase in the Adjusted EBITDA deficit for the three and twelve-month periods was primarily due to the increase in operating expenses noted above. Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Balance Sheet

23andMe ended March 31, 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $387 million, compared to $553 million as of March 31, 2022.

FY2024 Financial Guidance

The Company’s full year fiscal 2024 guidance is based on a conservative approach, recognizing the current uncertainties in the general economy and financial markets. Within the existing Consumer businesses of PGS and telehealth, the Company is prioritizing the minimization of cash burn over initiatives intended to create incremental top-line growth. For those areas of the business expected to drive future growth, which include the Company’s new genomic health services and Therapeutics, the Company plans to focus on the most strategically and financially valuable allocation of capital and invest appropriately. Given the Company’s shift in focus to higher margins rather than volume growth in PGS and telehealth, as well as the end of the target discovery term of the GSK collaboration, the Company does not foresee meaningful revenue contribution from these areas of Consumer in FY2024. Revenue guidance for FY2024, which will end on March 31, 2024, is projected to be in the range of $255 million to $280 million, with a net loss in the range of $340 million to $365 million. Full year adjusted EBITDA deficit is projected to be in the range of $170 to $195 million for fiscal year 2024.

The Adjusted EBITDA guidance, assumes the following:

We will continue to advance our current Therapeutic assets

No additional revenue from new strategic partnerships

No savings incurred from cost reduction initiatives, such as those related to the evaluation of opting-in or out of our GSK programs, out-licensing or partnering on our therapeutic programs or other internal operating cost reductions



Adjusted EBITDA is our best proxy for cash burn and we do not assume the sale of any equity under our At-the-Market Sales program with Cowen and Company, LLC (the “ATM Program”).

About 23andMe

23andMe is a genetics-led consumer healthcare and therapeutics company empowering a healthier future. For more information, please visit investors.23andme.com .

23andMe Holding Co.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Year Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 92,377 $ 100,559 $ 299,489 $ 271,893 Cost of revenue 52,395 53,502 164,993 138,948 Gross profit 39,982 47,057 134,496 132,945 Operating expenses: Research and development 60,719 50,324 222,596 189,377 Sales and marketing 21,779 29,351 119,927 100,338 General and administrative 26,758 36,836 115,984 97,383 Total operating expenses 109,256 116,511 458,507 387,098 Loss from operations (69,274 ) (69,454 ) (324,011 ) (254,153 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 4,369 64 9,676 277 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — — — 32,989 Other income (expense), net 174 (122 ) (93 ) (83 ) Loss before income taxes (64,731 ) (69,512 ) (314,428 ) (220,970 ) Benefit from income taxes (633 ) 32 (2,772 ) (3,480 ) Net loss (64,098 ) (69,544 ) (311,656 ) (217,490 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (309 ) 215 (799 ) 179 Total comprehensive loss $ (64,407 ) $ (69,329 ) $ (312,455 ) $ (217,311 ) Net loss per share of Class A and Class B common stock attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic and diluted 456,254,405 444,139,193 451,504,377 361,528,119





23andMe Holding Co.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 386,849 $ 553,182 Restricted cash 1,399 1,599 Accounts receivable, net 1,897 3,380 Inventories 10,247 10,789 Deferred cost of revenue 5,376 7,700 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,224 25,139 Total current assets 424,992 601,789 Property and equipment, net 38,608 49,851 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,078 55,577 Restricted cash, noncurrent 6,974 6,974 Internal-use software, net 15,661 9,635 Intangible assets, net 45,520 73,905 Goodwill 351,744 351,744 Other assets 3,021 2,593 Total assets $ 942,598 $ 1,152,068 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,924 $ 37,930 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 66,430 44,588 Deferred revenue 62,521 62,939 Operating lease liabilities 7,541 7,784 Total current liabilities 149,416 153,241 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 77,763 78,524 Other liabilities 1,480 4,647 Total liabilities 228,659 236,412 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - par value $0.0001, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and 2022; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and 2022 — — Common stock, par value $0.0001 - Class A shares, 1,140,000,000 shares authorized, 293,020,474 and 228,174,718 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; Class B shares, 350,000,000 shares authorized, 168,179,488 and 220,637,603 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 46 45 Additional paid-in capital 2,220,897 2,110,160 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (620 ) 179 Accumulated deficit (1,506,384 ) (1,194,728 ) Total stockholders’ equity 713,939 915,656 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 942,598 $ 1,152,068





23andMe Holding Co.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (311,656 ) $ (217,490 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,071 23,699 Amortization and impairment of internal-use software 4,427 2,449 Stock-based compensation expense 116,017 57,933 Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities — (32,989 ) Impairment of long-lived assets 10,126 — Other 77 85 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,483 (899 ) Inventories 542 (4,262 ) Deferred cost of revenue 2,325 (2,219 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,653 (10,077 ) Operating right-of-use assets 7,393 7,078 Other assets (429 ) (1,820 ) Accounts payable (24,573 ) 22,856 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,671 8,316 Deferred revenue (418 ) (8,799 ) Operating lease liabilities (8,934 ) (7,054 ) Other liabilities (3,165 ) (3,635 ) Net cash used in operating activities (165,390 ) (166,828 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,043 ) (3,967 ) Purchases of intangible assets — (5,500 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (7,262 ) (4,505 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (94,165 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,305 ) (108,137 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,203 16,998 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 6,464 — Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (197 ) — Payments of deferred offering costs (693 ) (30,642 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon merger — 309,720 Proceeds from PIPE — 250,000 Proceeds from exercise of merger warrants — 44 Payment for warrant redemptions — (116 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 9,777 546,004 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 385 (146 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (166,533 ) 270,893 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period 561,755 290,862 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 395,222 $ 561,755 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows above: Cash and cash equivalents $ 386,849 $ 553,182 Restricted cash, current 1,399 1,599 Restricted cash, noncurrent 6,974 6,974 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 395,222 $ 561,755





23andMe Holding Co.

Total Company and Segment Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The Company’s revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by segment and for the total Company is as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Year Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Segment Revenue:(1) Consumer and Research Services $ 92,377 $ 100,559 $ 299,489 $ 271,893 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Consumer and Research Services Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,989 $ 3,120 $ (17,997 ) $ (30,112 ) Therapeutics Adjusted EBITDA (29,904 ) (19,898 ) (88,503 ) (76,944 ) Unallocated Corporate (2) (13,744 ) (12,992 ) (54,801 ) (43,684 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (38,659 ) $ (29,770 ) $ (161,301 ) $ (150,740 ) Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (64,098 ) $ (69,544 ) $ (311,656 ) $ (217,490 ) Adjustments: Interest income, net (4,369 ) (64 ) (9,676 ) (277 ) Other (income) expense, net (174 ) 122 93 83 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — — — (32,989 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (633 ) 32 (2,772 ) (3,480 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,727 4,711 20,239 18,899 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,639 4,371 16,486 7,269 Impairment of acquired intangible asset — — 9,968 — Stock-based compensation expense 22,249 20,460 116,017 57,933 Acquisition-related costs (3) — 192 — 9,362 Litigation settlement (4) — 9,950 — 9,950 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (38,659 ) $ (29,770 ) $ (161,301 ) $ (150,740 )

(1) There was no Therapeutics revenue for all periods presented.

(2) Certain department expenses such as Finance, Legal, Regulatory and Supplier Quality, Corporate Communications, and CEO Office are not reported as part of the reporting segments as reviewed by the CODM. These amounts are included in Unallocated Corporate.

(3) For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, acquisition-related costs primarily consisted of advisory, legal and consulting fees related to the Lemonaid Acquisition.

(4) For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, litigation settlement is litigation cost net of insurance recoveries, which is not expected to occur on a recurring basis and not part of the Company's normal and continued business activity.





23andMe Holding Co.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Outlook to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)