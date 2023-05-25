The Mona Lisa—Oasis with Intracoastal Frontage Minutes from Ormond’s Beaches to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Private estate built of poured concrete & Chicago brick Over 6,000 sqft of living space with inspiring views Luxurious Tuscan-inspired home on 1.6 waterfront acres 200’ of intracoastal frontage with deepwater dock & lift Only 2,000-feet from Ormond's Pink Beaches

In cooperation with Patrick Meyer of One Sotheby’s International Realty, The Mona Lisa on John Anderson Dr to auction in June via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

This is one of the most distinctive properties in Ormond Beach and a rare opportunity to own a waterfront home of this caliber—it is truly a piece of history...” — Patrick Meyer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Named “the Mona Lisa” by the architect and designers who built it, this architectural masterpiece is Florida living at its finest. This rare waterfront property is a luxurious oasis, with 200 feet of Intracoastal frontage and 2000 feet to Ormond’s pink sand beaches. Listed for $4.5 million, the property is scheduled to auction with a $2.75 million Reserve next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Patrick Meyer of One Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding is scheduled to open 8 June and culminate on 14 June live at Sotheby’s New York, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“From sunrises on the beach, to afternoons by the pool, to sunsets on the riverfront dock, The Mona Lisa offers you the best of Florida living in your own private setting, all while unlocking everything in Daytona, St. Augustine, Jacksonville, and Orlando. Finished in 2021 with every luxury considered this 1.6-acre estate, complete with 200 feet of intracoastal frontage, is truly an architectural masterpiece and a local icon awaiting new owners to make it their treasured paradise,” statedLisa Passi, current home owner.

This waterfront home has formidable bones, with reinforced concrete walls and prestressed concrete panel floors. The estate provides a modern living space featuring a gourmet kitchen with a suite of Thermador appliances and custom wood cabinets, a two-story master retreat with two full baths, and its own office and balcony. The inside features stunning vaulted wood-beam ceilings, a 25-foot limestone fireplace, and classic iron details. This estate has nearly endless space—including a separate cottage with an option for an upstairs apartment, a private entry office, and three automotive garages. Outside, enjoy the Florida sunshine in various manors. Take a dip in the resort-style, heated saltwater pool, or cook dinner in the outdoor kitchen. And with a dock and boat lift, explore the Florida waterways in minutes. This amazing home is a true retreat in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Florida.

"This is one of the most distinctive properties in Ormond Beach and a rare opportunity to own a waterfront home of this caliber—it is truly a piece of history," said Meyer. "The property is already attracting attention from buyers and collectors from across the globe, and we are thrilled to be involved in finding a new owner to call this historic estate home."

Additional features include a Tuscan-inspired exterior, impenetrable concrete foundation, rebar and concrete reinforced walls, spiral staircase, hand-hewn beams, and custom wood craftsmanship. Entertaining comes easy with 3,000 square feet of outdoor living with a summer kitchen, nine-foot gas firepit, resort-style saline pool, 10,000lb boat lift, and private dock. The Carriage House adds another one bedroom, one bathroom, and a kitchenette for guests of any kind—all of this and more, located just a short drive to Daytona, Orlando, and Jacksonville and minutes from Ormond’s pink sandy beaches.

Set on the Intracoastal just 2000 feet to the ocean, this private estate is primely located between Daytona Beach and historic St. Augustine. Ormond Beach is home to the Rockefeller Florida estate and a legendary playground for the rich and famous. A premier beach destination, there are vast options for enjoying the surf, sand, and sun. Spend a day on the links at one of the nearby championship golf courses, enjoy live music on the beach, or stroll through historic downtown along Granada Boulevard. While it is known as the “Birthplace of Speed” for its role in the start of automotive racing, today Ormond Beach is a beautiful place to enjoy all that Florida has to offer. Visit DisneyWorld‚—The Happiest Place on Earth— or experience Jacksonville and its NFL Jaguars football team. Explore the historic streets and sights of America’s oldest city or America’s most famous beach for a daytrip or for the weekend. With private air minutes away, jet off to a destination of your choice.

The Mona Lisa is available for showings Daily from 1-4 PM EST and by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

