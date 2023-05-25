Investment Opportunities in the Dental Imaging Market: Emerging Technologies and Applications

Dental Imaging Market1

Dental Imaging Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are Danaher, Carestream Health, Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA OY, Midmark, VATECH, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL, Flow Dental, KaVo Kerr, Cefla.



Dental imaging refers to the use of various imaging techniques to visualize and assess the structures and conditions related to oral health. It plays a crucial role in the diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring of dental and oral conditions. Dental imaging encompasses different modalities, including traditional X-rays, panoramic radiography, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), and intraoral cameras. These imaging techniques provide detailed and accurate images of the teeth, gums, jawbone, and surrounding structures, aiding dental professionals in making informed decisions regarding dental care.



One of the primary goals of dental imaging is to detect and diagnose dental diseases and abnormalities. Dental X-rays, for example, are commonly used to identify cavities, periodontal disease, and impacted teeth. Panoramic radiography offers a broad overview of the entire oral region, providing information about the teeth, jaw joints, sinuses, and bone structure.



Dental Imaging research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Dental Imaging industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Dental Imaging which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



The segments and sub-section of Dental Imaging market is shown below:

By Type: Intraoral X-rays, Digital Sensors (CCD, CMOS), Extra oral X-rays, Hybrid X-Ray Systems



By Application: Medical, Cosmetic, Forensic, Diagnostics, Surgery (Research, Therapeutic)



By End User: Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Hospitals



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Danaher, Carestream Health, Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA OY, Midmark, VATECH, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL, Flow Dental, KaVo Kerr, Cefla.



Important years considered in the Dental Imaging study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Dental Imaging Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



