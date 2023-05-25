Investment Opportunities in the Veterinary MRI Market: Rising Demand for Animal Imaging

Veterinary MRI Market1

Veterinary MRI Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are GE Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert, Carestream Health, Esaote, IDEXX Laboratories, Mindray Medical International, Canon, Heska Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, FUJIFILM Holdings, Konica Minolta.



Veterinary MRI, or Magnetic Resonance Imaging, is a diagnostic imaging technique used in veterinary medicine to obtain detailed images of the internal structures and organs of animals. Similar to MRI in human medicine, veterinary MRI utilizes a powerful magnetic field and radio waves to generate high-resolution images, providing valuable insights into the anatomy, physiology, and pathology of animals. It is a non-invasive and non-ionizing imaging modality that has revolutionized the field of veterinary diagnostics.



Veterinary MRI plays a crucial role in the diagnosis and management of various conditions in animals, including musculoskeletal disorders, neurologic disorders, soft tissue abnormalities, and oncologic conditions. It enables veterinarians to visualize structures such as the brain, spinal cord, joints, abdominal organs, and thoracic cavity with exceptional clarity and detail. This helps in the accurate identification of lesions, tumors, inflammations, and other abnormalities, facilitating precise diagnoses and treatment planning. Veterinary MRI is particularly beneficial for complex cases where conventional imaging techniques may not provide sufficient information. The technology continues to advance, with specialized coils and imaging sequences being developed specifically for different animal species, further enhancing the diagnostic capabilities and improving the overall quality of care for animals.



Veterinary MRI Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Veterinary MRI research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Veterinary MRI industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Veterinary MRI which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

Understanding “marketing effectiveness” on a continual basis, help determine the potential of advertising and marketing communications and allow to use of best practices to utilize untapped audience. In order to make marketers make effective strategies and identify why the target market is not giving attention, we ensure the Study is Segmented with appropriate marketing & sales channels to identify potential market size by value & Volume* (if Applicable).



The segments and sub-section of Veterinary MRI market is shown below:

By Type: Open MRI, Closed MRI



By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Large Animals



By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics and Traumatology



By End-User: Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals, Veterinary Laboratories



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: GE Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert, Carestream Health, Esaote, IDEXX Laboratories, Mindray Medical International, Canon, Heska Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, FUJIFILM Holdings, Konica Minolta.



Important years considered in the Veterinary MRI study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Veterinary MRI Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Veterinary MRI Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Veterinary MRI in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Veterinary MRI market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Veterinary MRI market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Veterinary MRI Market

Veterinary MRI Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Veterinary MRI Market by Application/End Users

Veterinary MRI Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Veterinary MRI Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Veterinary MRI Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Veterinary MRI (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Veterinary MRI Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



