Joe Gilliland: A Memoir of A Life Dedicated to Teaching
Author Joe Gilliland narrates the significant moments of his life as a teacherTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dedication—This is a memoir written by Joe Gilliland which focuses on his commitment to teaching. The book covers his experiences from his earliest days as a student to his apprenticeship as an instructor in conversational English in Japan, leading him to a life of teaching.
The memoir shares Gilliland's love for teaching and the importance of arts and humanities in higher education, particularly in today's high-tech world. Through a collection of stories, he emphasizes the need for a true liberal arts education that includes cultural aspects to provide complete knowledge to students.
Phil Bolos, an Amazon reader, rates this book 5 stars as he says “Joe Gilliland takes the reader on a journey through the past and around the world. The author has crafted a fantastic memoir about this period in his life and does a great job of giving the reader some great insights into his journey towards education and what makes the field such a great one to be part of.”
A Teacher's Tale is not only a memoir but also a reminder of the importance of embracing cultural aspects in education. It is a rewarding read for students focused on a career in high-technology and for those seeking a life devoted to teaching in the community college arena.
This enlightening masterpiece by Joe Gilliland is now available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover.
