Bed Bug Insurance Coverage Now Offered by Proper Insurance for Airbnb, Vrbo, and Short-Term Rental Owners
Proper Insurance introduces bed bug coverage for vacation rental owners, offering hosts peace of mind and protection against financial losses.BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Proper Insurance, the premier provider of vacation rental insurance for owners of Airbnb, Vrbo, and short-term rentals, is thrilled to announce the addition of bed bug insurance coverage to their comprehensive offerings. This new coverage provides hosts with invaluable peace of mind, ensuring they are protected against the financial burdens associated with bed bug infestations, including extermination costs, loss of business income, and up to two million dollars in commercial liability coverage.
Bed bugs are widely recognized as the most prevalent pest in the United States, with a staggering 97% of professional exterminators having dealt with household infestations. Shockingly, approximately 20% of homes, including vacation rentals listed on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo, are plagued by bed bugs each year. Although not commonly top of mind for short-term rental owners, it is crucial to understand the potential risks they pose to one's rental business. With guests coming from various locations, preventing bed bug infestations can be challenging, making it essential to have a well-defined strategy in place and a reliable safeguard for one's income, such as Proper Insurance's Bed Bug Coverage.
Most homeowner's policies and Airbnb's Host Guarantee do not cover the cost of bed bug extermination, which can range from $1,000 to $2,500 on average and even escalate to $5,000 for larger properties. Unfortunately, over-the-counter products are ineffective against these resilient pests, leaving professional extermination as the only viable solution. Without adequate coverage, the financial burden falls entirely on the property owner. Insurance policies like the one offered by Proper Insurance alleviate these concerns by providing comprehensive coverage for extermination expenses.
A typical two-bedroom vacation rental property can generate weekly earnings of $500 to $1,000, depending on amenities and location. When faced with a bed bug infestation, extermination treatments can span multiple sessions of chemical pesticide application over several weeks or require 6-8 hours of heat treatment. During this period, the rental property remains unoccupied, resulting in significant losses of business income, especially if the infestation occurs during peak seasons.
In addition to the financial and operational challenges, bed bugs also pose substantial liability risks. If a guest sustains bed bug bites during their stay, they may hold the host accountable and initiate legal proceedings. Astonishingly, guests frequently file lawsuits in such instances. A well-documented lawsuit settled by Whitney, LLP Attorneys involved a plaintiff who experienced hundreds of bed bug bites, resulting in a $200,000 settlement. Although this particular case involved a hotel, vacation rentals are equally subject to the same legal standards under hospitality law. Such claim settlements can quickly reach six figures. Hosts are strongly advised to verify with their insurance carrier whether their policy covers bed bug liability, as many carriers exclude coverage for "infestations." Without bed bug insurance coverage, hosts would be personally responsible for the full settlement amount and associated legal fees.
When accidents occur, hosts rely on their insurance carriers for support. Hosts gain essential liability coverage by ensuring that their property is underwritten and adequately insured for short-term rental use. Therefore, it is imperative for hosts to maintain open communication with their insurance carrier and implement appropriate safety measures that meet commercial requirements, in addition to personal needs.
With over 100,000 policies written across all 50 states, Proper Insurance stands at the forefront of short-term rental insurance in the nation. Backed by Lloyd's of London and endorsed by leading industry platforms such as Vrbo, Proper Insurance delivers world-class coverage that exceeds both city and lender requirements.
For more information about Proper Insurance's bed bug coverage and other insurance offerings, please visit www.proper.insure.
