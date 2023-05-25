Woods Landing Public Access Area provides new take-out point on the Laramie River

Laramie -

Wyoming Game and Fish Department has completed installation of a boat ramp at the Woods Landing Public Access Area on the Laramie River. The boat ramp was installed to provide a safe take-out point for boaters. The ramp can be accessed from Hansen’s Road, near the junction of Wyoming state highways 230 and 10. It is the last exit point from the Laramie River until the Monolith Ranch Public Access Area.

Downstream of the newly constructed boat ramp are irrigation diversions and livestock fencing that create hazardous conditions for rafters. Game and Fish prioritized completion of the ramp this year to ensure safety of rafters as we enter the summer rafting season.



“We typically see an increase in floaters around Memorial Day weekend,” said Laramie Region Habitat and Access Supervisor Jerry Cowles. “The Habitat and Access Crew took on this project early in the field season to make sure the ramp would be ready for use as we enter the busy rafting season.”

The ramp was constructed of materials that also stabilize the bank area. The stabilizing mat material (Flexamat ®) was anchored with rebar before a top layer of limestone gravel was added. The installation process was completed by Game and Fish staff and took about three weeks.

The Woods Landing Public Access Area is located on land owned by the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In 2021, the Game and Fish signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Transportation to build the boat ramp. In addition to the boat ramp, the area also provides Laramie River fishing access. Signage to inform recreationists of rules and regulations for the area will be installed soon. In the meantime, rules and regulations can be found on the Game and Fish website.

