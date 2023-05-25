The Department of Revenue is Making it More Convenient for CDL Holders to Fulfill Certification Requirements

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Department of Revenue (DOR) is now allowing otherwise eligible Commercial Driver License (CDL) holders to submit their self-certification and updated medical examiner certificate by email or fax to license offices for processing. This change not only helps CDL holders but it is also expected to reduce the number of customers waiting in lines at the State’s contract license offices.

“Since becoming Director of the Missouri Department of Revenue, I have made it my mission to transform the Department and lead it to achieve its vision of providing every customer the best experience every time,” said Wayne Wallingford, Director of the Missouri Department of Revenue. “To that end, we discovered a need to make the process of maintaining a commercial driver license more convenient and we worked with Missouri lawmakers to take steps to eliminate an unnecessary burden for our CDL customers. This is just one in myriad ways we are working to better serve the 6 million Missourians who depend upon the services we provide.”

Previously, CDL holders had been required to submit their self-certification and updated medical examiner certificates in person at a license office to maintain a valid CDL privilege. This step often required truck drivers to take time off work or risk getting stalled roadside—perhaps even in another state—due to certificate expirations.

For more information on the CDL requirements, visit

https://dor.mo.gov/driver-license/issuance/commercial/

