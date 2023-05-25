Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,725 in the last 365 days.

The Department of Revenue is Making it More Convenient for CDL Holders to Fulfill Certification Requirements

JEFFERSON CITY

The Department of Revenue (DOR) is now allowing otherwise eligible Commercial Driver License (CDL) holders to submit their self-certification and updated medical examiner certificate by email or fax to license offices for processing. This change not only helps CDL holders but it is also expected to reduce the number of customers waiting in lines at the State’s contract license offices.

“Since becoming Director of the Missouri Department of Revenue, I have made it my mission to transform the Department and lead it to achieve its vision of providing every customer the best experience every time,” said Wayne Wallingford, Director of the Missouri Department of Revenue. “To that end, we discovered a need to make the process of maintaining a commercial driver license more convenient and we worked with Missouri lawmakers to take steps to eliminate an unnecessary burden for our CDL customers. This is just one in myriad ways we are working to better serve the 6 million Missourians who depend upon the services we provide.”

Previously, CDL holders had been required to submit their self-certification and updated medical examiner certificates in person at a license office to maintain a valid CDL privilege. This step often required truck drivers to take time off work or risk getting stalled roadside—perhaps even in another state—due to certificate expirations.

For more information on the CDL requirements, visit

https://dor.mo.gov/driver-license/issuance/commercial/

###

You just read:

The Department of Revenue is Making it More Convenient for CDL Holders to Fulfill Certification Requirements

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more