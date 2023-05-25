Thursday, May 25

WA food bank lines grow as COVID-era benefits end, grocery prices rise

Food banks throughout the greater Seattle area and across the country have seen swelling demand, as people, including working families and those on fixed incomes, seek help to stock their fridges and pantries. About 522,200 households in Washington state — or about 921,000 people — rely on SNAP benefits, referred to as Basic Food in the state and colloquially known as food stamps. Normally, food assistance amounts are based on annual income and household size. But during the pandemic, all households received the maximum amount they were eligible for based on size alone, meaning an extra $95 or more per month. With the end of emergency allotments, households saw, on average, a reduction of about $105 per person in March, according to the state Department of Social and Health Services. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Erika Schultz)

WA Cares paycheck deductions begin July 1

Beginning July 1, employers in Washington state will start deducting premiums from paychecks for the WA Cares Fund, the state’s new long-term care insurance program. Workers will pay 0.58% of every $100 earned to fund the program. Some workers are eligible to receive an exemption from the paycheck deductions, like workers who are unlikely to be able to use the benefits. The WA Cares Fund will eventually be used to help Washingtonians access a $36,500 benefit – adjusted annually for inflation – for long-term care insurance. Benefits will become available for qualified individuals in July 2026. Continue reading at KING5. (KING5 Staff)

State taking input on new rules for working outdoors in wildfire smoke

The state is taking comments on new permanent rules for working outdoors in wildfire smoke. The issue has become more important in recent years as large wildfires affect air quality in Central Washington for days or weeks at a time. The Washington Department of Labor and Industries implemented emergency rules in 2021 and 2022, and now wants to make them permanent. The new rules could require employers to create wildfire smoke plans, monitor air conditions and implement safety protocols based on the level of air pollution. Advocates for agricultural employers and employees noted the importance of the rules for maintaining health and safety but are preparing to share feedback and concerns at a series of public hearings L&I is hosting in July, one of which will be in Yakima on July 27. Continue reading at Yakima Herald. (Evan Abell)

