Gov. Cox and First Lady Cox honor Utah artists at Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards Event

Salt Lake City, Utah (May 25, 2023) – On May 24, 2023, Gov. Cox and First Lady Cox honored Utah artists at the Governor’s Mansion Artis Awards event.

Continuing our great Utah tradition of honoring and supporting artists, we are pleased to present the Utah Governor’s Mansion Artist Award to two artists who have brought us beauty that can be both seen and felt.

Caitlin Connolly:

Caitlin Connolly is an artist and writer working with many mediums – most often drawing, painting, sculpture and language. Caitlin’s artworks usually include a human figure, can contain both levity and gravity, sometimes they are autobiographical and other times they are conceptual, some are black and white, while others are stunningly colorful.

Caitlin earned a BFA in Painting and Drawing from the University of Utah’s School of Fine Art. Her early artworks were driven by a curiosity of the feminine and seeking to understand herself and others within the construct of “woman.” Caitlin is an avid reader and a forever learner, diving headfirst into whatever topic has piqued her interest. Lately, she is exploring deeper themes of duality and paradox, which are represented in her more recent artworks.

Caitlin has been featured by Artists of Utah’s 35×35 exhibition three times in the past decade. Her artworks are part of public and private collections throughout the country. Her large-scale painting, In Their Image, was the first painting to be purchased by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints depicting a female deity. In February 2021, Caitlin gave a TEDx talk from her studio, where she discussed the beauty found in darkness and how light and dark can co-exist. She currently lives in Provo, Utah with her creative partner, Robbie, and their twin sons, where she can be caught beautifully singing to herself in her studio.

Marshall McDonald:

Marshall McDonald is a musician, piano is his primary instrument. Marshall majored in music at the University of Utah, where he met his good friend Steven Sharp Nelson. They instantly hit it off and began to perform, arrange, and compose multiple albums and symphonies together including, “The Spanish Trail Suite,” “Africa,” “American Journey” and “More Holiness Give Me.” Marshall has also collaborated with The Piano Guys, arranging their hit song “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.” He was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for writing and producing the music to the largest live nativity in history for his arrangement of “Angels from the Realms of Glory.” Marshall has played music for Utah’s best musical theaters, famously accompanying an auditioning singer even as his sheet music blew off the piano. He continued to play, reading from the floor without missing a beat. They both received a standing ovation.

After years of performing, recording and writing, Marshall has focused his time and energy on writing sacred piano sheet music books. With his wife, Kristien, they manage their family business selling hymn and primary song arrangements. They have six children together. Marshall currently teaches Institute at the University of Utah and serves as Music Coordinator for Seminaries and Institutes for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has given a wonderful gift to Utah through his musical work.

###