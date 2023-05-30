The Power P.A. Course to hold live training on breaking into the film industry

The Power P.A. Course gives students the skills and knowledge they need to become successful Production Assistants, and start moving up to more senior positions. The Power P.A. Course announces live class on June 10th and 11th, 2023 The Power P.A. Course offers comprehensive training for new Production Assistants

Students to learn skills required to succeed as a Production Assistant and move up to positions throughout the film industry.

Being a Production Assistant isn’t a glamorous job, but it’s the fastest way I know of to get on a real film set, and start moving up to the job you actually want.” — Dave Nugent

SEATTLE, WA, US, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The two-day intensive program gives students the skills and knowledge they need to become successful Production Assistants, and start moving up to more senior positions.

The instructors are experienced industry professionals who have worked on major films and television shows, as well as corporate and commercial videos.

The class will take place on June 10th and 11th, 2023 in Seattle. Students can attend in-person or via Zoom

During the course, students will learn about the different tasks and responsibilities of a Production Assistant, set etiquette and expectations, and what it takes to start moving up.

According to Lead instructor, Dave Nugent, “Being a Production Assistant isn’t a glamorous job, but it’s the fastest way I know of to get on a real film set, and start moving up to the job you actually want.”

Dave’s former students work in the film industry as Directors, Producers, Audio Engineers, Directors of Photography, Production Coordinator, Production Manager, and more.

More information about the live class is available at thePowerPAcourse.com/live

The Power P.A. Course is also offered as an online course, which is available 24/7 for students to study at their own pace. Upon completion of the course, students are invited to add their profile to The Power P.A. Directory, where production can find and hire them.

Information about the online version is available at thePowerPAcourse.com.

The Power P.A. Course Live Wrap Video from 2022